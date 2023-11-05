Colts vs. Panthers best NFL prop bets for Week 9
By Reed Wallach
The Panthers came out of its BYE week and looked far more formidable after changing play callers from head coach Frank Reich to Thomas Brown.
Bryce Young looked the part in last week's win against the Houston Texans and will look to keep it rolling as a passer against a poor Colts secondary. Will he continue to work well with veteran Adam Thielen? Here are my three favorite prop angles for Sunday's matchup.
You can bet on these player props and get plenty of bonuses by signing up for FanDuel Sportsbook! If you sign up through the link below you'll be eligible to get $200 in bonus bets and NBA League Pass FREE for the first three months of the season on a first bet of just $5! All you have to do is click the link below to get started!
Best Prop Bets for Colts vs. Panthers
- Bryce Young OVER 221.5 Passing Yards
- Adam Thielen OVER 6.5 Receptions
- Gardner Minshew to Throw an Interception
Bryce Young OVER 221.5 Passing Yards
Young's numbers didn't show a massive leap in production, but it's clear the Panthers are on the upswing on offense after a putrid start to the year.
Young completed 71% of his passes for 235 yards with a touchdown last week against a sturdy Texans defense. Now, he'll face a Colts defense that is 21st in EPA/Dropback and has allowed the eighth most passing yards per game this season (247 yards per game).
What's most notable is that the Colts haven't faced an incredibly difficult group of quarterbacks, including Derek Carr and P.J. Walker of late.
Young can continue his fine play on Sunday and this number isn't baking in the natural progression of his play with more sound play calling.
Adam Thielen OVER 6.5 Receptions
Many wrote off Thielen after he left the Vikings to join the Panthers, but he has been producing all season. Thielen has gone over this total in every game this season since Week 1 and has at least eight targets in all of those games. Further, he has double digit targets in four out of seven games this season.
Without many proven options, both Young and Andy Dalton have looked the 33-year-old's way early and often this season and it has shown. He has 57 catches through seven games and I see no reason why he can't clear this mark against a lackluster Colts secondary.
Get more NFL betting coverage like this by checking out Iain MacMillian's "Road to 272!"
Gardner Minshew to Throw an Interception
The Colts are putting the ball in Minshew's hands and having him chuck the ball all over the field. In four starts this season, he has 40 or more pass attempts in three of them. Further, he has thrown an interception in all three games that he has started.
Now, we are getting a + money price tag on him to throw one this week, and that's likely tied to the fact that the Panthers are tied for the lowest takeaways in the NFL this season with just six. However, I'm not going to look to far into that as turnovers are fairly random.
The truth of the matter is is that Minshew is a backup quarterback that is being asked to throw way too often and he puts the ball in harm's way plenty. I trust the Panthers to get some turnover regression and pick one off on Sunday at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!