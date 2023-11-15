Cowboys vs. Panthers prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 11
A full betting preview for NFL Week 11 action between the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers.
The Carolina Panthers are the only one-win team remaining in the NFL and now they have to host the Dallas Cowboys, who have beat up on inferior competition all season. Don't worry though, I think the Panthers may hang around in this game longer than people think.
I'm going to breakdown everything you need to know to bet on this game, including why you should back the Panthers to cover the spread.
Check out this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" for my best bet for all 14 NFL Week 11 games.
If you want to tail my bet and wager on this game, you should do so at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who click the link below to sign up for an account will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins!
Cowboys vs. Panthers odds, spread, and total
Cowboys vs. Panthers betting trends
- Cowboys are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Cowboys' last five games
- Cowboys are 10-3 straight up in their last 13 games vs. Panthers
- Cowboys are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC South opponents
- Panthers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Panthers' last 10 games
- Panthers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC East opponents
Cowboys vs. Panthers injury reports
Dallas Cowboys injury report
- C.J. Goodwin - CB - IR
- Leighton Vander Esch - LB - IR
- KaVontae Turpin - WR - Questionable
Carolina Panthers injury report
- Hayden Hurst - TE - Questionable
- Laviska Shenault Jr. - WR - Questionable
- Stephen Sullivan - TE - Questionable
- C.J. Henderson - CB - Questionable
- Brian Burns - LB - Questionable
Cowboys vs. Panthers how to watch
- Date: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dallas Cowboys Record: 6-3
- Carolina Panthers Record: 1-8
Cowboys vs. Panthers key players to watch
Dallas Cowboys
Tony Pollard: The Cowboys allowed Ezekiel Elliott to walk and handed the reins of the backfield over to Tony Pollard and let's be honest, he hasn't lived up to expectations, averaging only 3.9 yards per carry. Rico Dowdle, on the other hand, is averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Will we see Dowdle start to handle a bigger portion of the carries?
Carolina Panthers
Adam Thielen: I don't remember one single receiver outperforming every other pass-catcher on a team like Adam Thielen has this season. He has 45 receptions more than any other player, 423 more receiving yards, and he also leads the team in receiving touchdowns with four. The offense goes through him and if they want to hang with the Cowboys, they need Thielen to once again have a big performance.
Cowboys vs. Panthers prediction and pick
The Panthers have the worst record in the NFL and the Cowboys have beat up on bad teams all season. So, why am I betting on the Panthers to cover you might ask? That's a great question.
If there's ever been a buy low/sell high moment, it's this game. The Cowboys have looked dominant over the past number of weeks and the Panthers have looked like the worst team in the NFL. With that being said, Dallas has struggled a bit when playing on the road this season. Its Net Yards per Play drops from +1.8 at home to +0.1 o the road.
The Cowboys have also had some issues stopping the run this season, ranking 31st in opponent rush success rate. If the Panthers are smart, they'll stick to the run game and try to slow things down while keeping the Cowboys' offense off the field.
The strength of the Panthers' defense is the ability to stop the pass, ranking 12th in opponent yards per throw and 14th in opponent dropback EPA. That could work in their favor consider 68.9% of the Cowboys' offensive yards come through the air.
Give me the 11 points with Carolina on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!