Are David Tepper and Bryce Young draws or deterrents for head coach candidates?
It could go either way...
By Ricky Raines
Red flags might dissuade top-tier coaching candidates from being interested in the Carolina Panthers, including Bryce Young and the domineering David Tepper.
This article has an interesting origin story. I drew the assignment to write about factors that make the Carolina Panthers head coaching job appealing back when Frank Reich was relieved of his duties as the head coach in November. Which, I could be dramatic about and say, ‘that was back in an entirely different year!’. Happy New Year, by the way.
Regardless, I began my process to choose which factors best fit the billing. As you may imagine, it wasn’t a long list of desirable options. I decided to think about it a little bit more. And then the Panthers continued losing. And the owner continued Tepper-ing. It reached a point where the back burner was the best home for this one, at least for the time being.
Not by coincidence, that housing situation changed recently with the firing of oft-criticized general manager Scott Fitterer. For the first time since 2002, the Panthers franchise is set for a harmonious, full reset of the front office and coaching staff. The question now centers on who wants to fill those vacancies.
Fast forward to the present time - I decided to shift gears slightly. Two factors are being looked at as red flags and should dissuade top-tier coaching candidates from being interested in Carolina. Those ‘obstacles’ are David Tepper and Bryce Young.
Let’s talk about them.