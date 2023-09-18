Is DJ Chark playing tonight? (Latest injury update for Saints vs. Panthers in NFL Week 2)
The latest injury update for Carolina Panthers receiver DJ Chark.
By Peter Dewey
The Carolina Panthers will get a key weapon back in the lineup on Monday Night Football, as DJ Chark is expected to return from a hamstring injury after missing Week 1.
There’s a chance Chark is on a snap count against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.
This should help the Panthers’ passing game – and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young – which struggled mightily in Week 1.
DJ Chark injury status for Week 2 game against New Orleans Saints
DJ Chark is questionable for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, but he is expected to play.
DJ Chark best prop bet for Week 2 vs. New Orleans Saints
DJ Chark UNDER 27.5 receiving yards
Yes, Chark should be one of the top targets for the Panthers, but last week the team had just one player – tight end Hayden Hurst – with over 26 receiving yards.
That’s going to make things tough to trust any pass catcher in this Carolina offense, especially if Bryce Young struggles again.
I don’t want to take a shot on a banged-up receiver on a snap count having a big game in Week 2.
Whether you want to tail or fade this prop for Thielen, DraftKings Sportsbook has an offer for bettors to win either way on Sunday.
New users that sign up with the link below and wager $5 will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets – and potentially another $150 in no-sweat bets! That’s a great way to start the NFL season.
DJ Chark injury history
Chark has struggled to stay healthy in his NFL career, playing in just four games in the 2021 season and never playing in every game in a single season.
Here’s a look at his full injury history:
- Nov. 2018: Leg Quad Strain – missed five games
- Dec. 2019: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 – missed one game
- Sept. 2020: Chest Rib Sprain/Pull – missed one game
- Nov. 2020: Chest Rib Sprain/Pull – missed one game
- Dec. 2020: Leg Shin Bruise – missed one game
- Aug. 2021 Hand Finger Fracture – underwent surgery
- Sept. 2021: Pedal Ankle Fracture – missed rest of season
- Sept. 2022: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – placed on IR in October
- Sept. 2023: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull – missed Week 1
When is DJ Chark coming back?
Chark is expected to play in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints barring a setback in pre-game warm ups.
Carolina Panthers next 5 opponents
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 24
- Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 1
- Detroit Lions, Sunday Oct. 8
- Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 15
- Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 29
Carolina Panthers injury report
- DJ Chark – questionable, hamstring
New Orleans Saints injury report
- J.T. Gray – questionable, shoulder
- Kendre Miller – questionable, hamstring
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.