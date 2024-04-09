DraftKings NC Promo: Get $200 in Bonus Bets Before Deal Expires
Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with this NC-exclusive offer!
Are you a sports fan in North Carolina who hasn’t signed up for DraftKings Sportsbook yet?
If not, what are you waiting for?!
DraftKings is giving you $200 in guaranteed bonus bets just for signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more for a limited time!
- DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Details
- How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
- What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
- How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Is DraftKings Legit in North Carolina?
- Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Details
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$200
$10
$5
None
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at DraftKings:
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
It’s really that easy. It doesn’t matter what you wager on and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
As long as you deposit $10+ and put $5+ on your first bet, you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus.
What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
DraftKings bonus bets are $25 bet credits that allow you to wager on sports without needing to risk any of your own money.
Of course, the value of that bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering – win or lose – since it’s house money, but you will be able to withdraw your winnings!
You can track your remaining bonus credits on the ‘Promotions’ page of your account.
How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
DraftKings makes it easy for you to spend your bonus bets – adding just one more step to the process of placing a bet.
You’ll see an option pop up offering you the chance to apply a bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip.
Select that option and then place the bet!
It’s up to you how you want to spend your bonus bets, but keep in mind that they expire seven days after you receive them.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in North Carolina since March 11, 2024.
Is DraftKings Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, DraftKings is a legit sportsbook. It has been one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation for years.
Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, DraftKings is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in North Carolina, including in-state teams and player props.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
This is a matter of personal preference, but DraftKings certainly belongs in the conversation for top sportsbook in North Carolina.
It has a highly-rated app, the biggest welcome bonus in the state and tons of fun betting lines not available anywhere else.
But there’s no reason to pick just one sportsbook, especially when you can have them all!
Access to multiple sportsbooks grants you the ability to shop around for the best odds, and you won’t ever have to miss out on a fun promotion!
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings definitely has one of the best welcome bonuses in North Carolina, but it has some tough competition for the top spot.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses in your state:
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.