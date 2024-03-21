Does enhanced supporting cast put Bryce Young on the hot seat in 2024?
Pressure could be increasing on the quarterback.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young could be on the hot seat next season thanks to an improved supporting cast.
The Carolina Panthers are doing everything possible to give Bryce Young upgrades across the board this offseason. Those in power have firmly turned their focus onto offensive acquisitions at the expense of the team's progressive defense. More help is on the way, but the quarterback should be in a better spot to make strides under new head coach Dave Canales in 2024.
Carolina invested a substantial amount for the privilege of taking Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. His rookie campaign was akin to a car crash through poor performance and almost no decent supporting cast. As for the coaching? Let's just say that also left a lot to be desired.
Next season is a big one for Young. The Panthers have already solidified their offensive line with two new starting guards, a position switch for veteran Austin Corbett, and improved depth. Carolina also traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson - one of the slickest route-runners in the business - to provide another prominent target alongside Adam Thielen. That's not enough, but it's clear what Morgan and his staff are trying to accomplish.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Bryce Young's progress in 2024
This is great news for Young. It also puts more pressure on the former Alabama stud to take a substantial leap. This was highlighted by Brad Smithling from Yardbarker, who named the quarterback as one of three Panthers firmly on the hot seat in 2024. He also claimed that if improvements don't arrive, Carolina might be in the quarterback market once again next spring.
"The [Carolina] Panthers might not be as patient with [Bryce] Young if he struggles again in Year 2. Per Pro Football Reference, he led the league in bad throw percentage (21.5 percent) as a rookie. Among the 41 quarterbacks with at least 160 pass attempts, Young ranked last in yards per attempt (5.5) and graded as Pro Football Focus's third-worst quarterback. First-year head coach Dave Canales was a QB-whisperer in 2022 and 2023, helping change the career trajectories of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. If Young doesn't improve, it might say more about him than his head coach. In that scenario, Carolina will again be at the bottom of the league and in a prime position to draft his replacement."- Brad Smithling, Yardbarker
While there are increased expectations on Young, it would have to be a pretty disastrous drop for the Panthers to consider moving off the Heisman Trophy winner next year. This was always going to be a three-year evaluation for good or bad. Given the mitigating circumstances attached to his first campaign, one could even make a case for the signal-caller getting a fourth.
Everyone has their opinion on Young. He's an easy target right now. With the correct investment and a coaching staff capable of molding their offensive scheme around his strengths, there could be many eating their words and a large slice of humble pie when it's all said and done.
Of course, it could all go wrong. The damage done to Young's confidence as a rookie might be enough to see him become a lost cause. That's a worst-case scenario - one the Panthers are striving to ensure doesn't become a reality. Based on the flashes alone in 2023, optimism remains high.
At the end of the day, they can only provide the ingredients. Young must make the dish. Whether it'll be a Michelin Star dish or McDonald's is another matter.