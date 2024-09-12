ESPN offers frightening analysis of Carolina Panthers offense, Bryce Young
By Mike Luciano
Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers saw all of their positive energy from the offseason sandblasted away in their Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. While a 47-10 scoreline proves that everyone is at fault for one of the worst showings in franchise history, the alleged franchise quarterback was back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.
Young was intercepted twice, including on his first pass of the game, and completed just 13 of his 30 passes for 161 yards. In 17 professional starts, the struggling Young now has 11 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 15 losses. ESPN's Ben Solak not only took a blowtorch to the former Alabama star but eyed up Carolina's offense as a whole.
ESPN says Carolina Panthers must panic after Week 1 loss to Saints
Solak, in no uncertain terms, said the concern level for this offense should be set to "Panic! Flee to the exits! Women and children first!" The Heisman Trophy winner's tape against New Orleans was dubbed "some of the worst Bryce Young film I can remember seeing" and called the offense a borderline hopeless situation for new head coach Dave Canales.
Solak believes that unless the Panthers had Miami Dolphins-level skill position talent and speed, there is no way to make Young's style of quarterbacking work in the NFL. A spread-out quick game idea was quickly shot down. That is what maligned coach Frank Reich tried to do last season with no success.
"I don't know what coach Dave Canales is supposed to do about this. Short of running the Mike McDaniel offense (which is also not viable in Carolina because this team does not have one of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle or De'Von Achane, let alone all three of them), there is no way to make this style of quarterbacking work in the NFL. Super spread quick game? That's what Frank Reich tried last season. All rollouts and boots? You can't cut the field in half that often against NFL defenses. Young has to be willing to stand in the pocket and make throws, or this plane will never get off the ground."- Ben Solak, ESPN
Solak's biggest criticism of Young is that the former No. 1 pick is not "capable of making plays from NFL pockets" entering his second season. This flaw is pinned on Young's height and weight, as he can struggle to see over taller offensive linemen and can get work down by physical NFL hits.
If the pocket isn't optimal, Young can struggle to get the ball out accurately and on time. No matter how many schematic bells and whistles Canales can bring to the table as an offensive coach, the signal-caller struggling with executing some plays NFL starters simply need to make has to get fans alarmed.
The struggles of the rest of Carolina's offense will only make matters worse. Both Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard got nothing going on the ground and were largely ignored when the contest got out of hand. Ikem Ekwonu was a clear weak link that stands to ruin an improved offensive line. The much-hyped receiving corps was not as productive as some may have imagined.
Young quarterbacks are allowed to have bad games and make dumb plays, but the No. 1 pick in 2023 is having these lowlights without the highlights one would expect from such a high-end draft selection.
The season is early, but Carolina's offense can't operate like this for much longer.