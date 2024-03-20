FanDuel March Madness Bracket Challenge Promo in North Carolina
Take your shot at a share of $50,000 in prizes plus $250 in guaranteed bonus bets this week at FanDuel in North Carolina
March Madness is already fun enough on its own, but what if you had the chance to win a share of $50,000 in prizes?
FanDuel is giving fans in North Carolina that opportunity PLUS $250 in guaranteed bonus if you sign up before the madness and place your first bet of $5 or more!
Does FanDuel Have a March Madness Bracket Challenge?
FanDuel is making the most of March Madness, with a bracket challenge AND other college basketball themed promotions.
Its bracket challenge is called the Tourney Shuffle’Em. It’s a free-to-play game in which you’ll randomly be assigned teams.
You can shuffle your teams up to 20 times until you find a combination that you’re satisfied with.
If you have all four of the Final Four teams in your bracket, you’ll win a share of $50,000 in prizes!
FanDuel NC March Madness Promotions
Details
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, Get $250
First Four Profit Boost
25% profit boost for betting on any First Four game
Futures Bet Profit Boost
25% profit boost for taking a college basketball futures bet
Tourney Shuffle'Em
Shuffle teams into your bracket (up to 20 times). Win a share of $50,000 in prizes if your teams make the Final Four.
Bet the Bracket Winner Bonus
Bet on any team to win the NCAA Tournament, get a bonus bet for each game it wins
There’s also some awesome promotions you can take advantage of, too.
You’ll have a no-sweat bet for any college basketball wager, a 25% profit boost for betting on any of the First Four games AND a 25% profit boost for taking any college basketball futures bet.
And there's also a special promo for North Carolina, too! If you bet on any team to win March Madness, you'll get a bonus bet for each game it wins in the tournament.
FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200
You have to sign up with FanDuel to opt-in to its bracket challenge, so you might as well claim some bonus bets with their welcome bonus offer as well.
Here’s how you can claim your $250 bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
You can bet on anything and it doesn’t even matter if your wager wins or loses.
As long as you deposit $10+ and bet $5+ with your first bet, you’ll get your bonus bets no matter what happens!
How to Bet on March Madness at FanDuel
There’s tons of fun ways to bet on each game during the NCAA Tournament at FanDuel.
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NCAAB’ to find odds on all of the upcoming games along with futures bets, like picking a team to make the Final Four or win the National Championship.
When you find a game you want to wager on, click on it to see all of your betting options broken down by category.
You can bet on anything with your bonus bets, but keep in mind that promotions like profit boosts cannot be combined with bonus bets.
But all that means is that you’ll have them in your back pocket in case any of your bonus wagers win!
Make sure you’re ready for the madness this March. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.