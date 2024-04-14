FanDuel NC $200 Bonus: How to Claim Promo and Use App
Unlock the best offer in sports betting when you sign up with FanDuel this week in NC!
We still have several months to go until NFL games are played again, but you can spend the offseason building your bankroll thanks to a big bonus boost at FanDuel!
FanDuel is celebrating the recent legalization of online sports betting in North Carolina with the biggest welcome bonus in the industry: bet $5 on any game this week, get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.
FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$200
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
You can bet on anything you want, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses, but you must deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more to be eligible.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Your bonus bets are guaranteed with this offer from FanDuel, so you should know what they are.
Bonus bets are house credits that you can use to bet on sports rather than using real money from your account.
Since these are house credits, the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering (even if you win), but your winnings will be withdrawable!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
FanDuel will present you with the option to apply bonus credits to any wager in your bet slip while your bonus bets remain.
Select a wager you like to add it to your bet slip. Then select the bonus bet option, type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and place the bet.
You can use your bonus credits on any wager at FanDuel, but you cannot combine it with other promotions like odds boosts.
And keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in North Carolina since March 11, 2024.
Is FanDuel Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel is a legitimate sportsbook. It’s the most popular sportsbook in the U.S. and is used by millions of sports bettors.
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, you can bet on college sports without any restrictions in North Carolina.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
North Carolina is home to all of the best sportsbooks, and the best way to find out which one is your favorite is by trying them all!
If you’re looking for somewhere to start, FanDuel is one of the very best options.
It has the best app in the industry, often features the biggest promotions and has tons of unique betting lines you won’t find anywhere else.
But don’t let that stop you from signing up with other sportsbooks and claiming more bonus bets!
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel and DraftKings are tied for the best welcome bonuses in North Carolina, and there’s some other offers that are nearly as good.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses available to you today in NC:
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
DraftKings
$200
$10
$5
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.