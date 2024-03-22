FanDuel NC Promo Ends This Week: How to Claim $250 Bonus and Use It
Bet $5 to get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets this weekend only in North Carolina
We’re still in the middle of a long NFL offseason, but don’t let that stop you from claiming the best bonus offer in sports betting!
FanDuel is giving sports fans in North Carolina $250 in bonus bets for signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more – win or lose.
But this offer is ending Monday, so you have to claim it soon!
FanDuel NC Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus
Here’s how you can claim your $250 bonus today:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
You can bet on anything, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses. But you must deposit $10+ and bet $5+ to be eligible for this offer.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
FanDuel bonus bets allow you to wager on sports without risking your own money.
If you win a wager you make with bonus bets, you’ll get your winnings in the form of withdrawable cash!
And it’s up to you to determine how much of your bonus you want to spend on any of your bets. Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming this offer, so don’t let any go to waste.
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
FanDuel makes it easy to spend your bonus bets.
Just select any betting line you want to wager on to add it to your bet slip. You’ll then see an option to apply your bonus bets to the stake rather than using real money from your account.
Then type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and place the bet.
Is Sports Betting Legal in NC?
Yes. Mobile sports betting became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Can I Bet on College Sports in NC? What is the Best NC Sportsbook?
Yes. Some states limit wagering on in-state colleges or college props, but not North Carolina. You can wager on all of your favorite college teams and players.
And you have tons of awesome sportsbooks to choose from, too, including DraftKings, BetMGM and Bet365.
Find out what makes each of these sportsbooks great and you’ll soon figure out which one is your favorite.
Best NC Sportsbook Promo Code Summary
Sportsbook
North Carolina Welcome Bonus
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $250
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $250
Bet365
Bet $5, Get $200
BetMGM
Bet $5, Get $150
Total
Bet $20, Get $850
FanDuel isn’t the only sportsbook in North Carolina with a big-time welcome bonus.
You can claim up to $600 in additional bonus bets by signing up with DraftKings, BetMGM and Bet365!
Here’s what you need to do at DraftKings:
Click this link to sign up with DraftKings and verify your identity and location. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. You'll get $250 in bonus bets, guaranteed!
Here’s what you need to do at BetMGM:
Click this link to sign up with BetMGM and verify your identity and location. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. You'll get $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed!
Here’s what you need to do at Bet365:
Click this link to sign up with Bet365 and verify your identity and location. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. You'll get $200 in bonus bets, guaranteed!
