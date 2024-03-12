Grading the Carolina Panthers' first five major moves in 2024 free agency
It was a dramatic start for new general manager Dan Morgan.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers let Frankie Luvu walk
Dan Morgan stated during his introductory presser that the Carolina Panthers will be looking to restore the core ethos that made this franchise great once upon a time. The new general manager also highlighted the need to find players with the dog mentality others can feed off on their long road back to respectability.
Talk is cheap. Actions speak louder than words after so many false promises made by previous regimes. Letting an inspirational leader like Frankie Luvu leave was not a good look.
Luvu was the beating heart of Carolina's defense over two years. He was ultra-consistent, was one of the team's most dominant performers, and brought a level of intensity that was sorely lacking elsewhere. Sadly, the Panthers didn't feel like this warranted an extended stay.
The former undrafted free agent agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders. Placing Luvu on Dan Quinn's defense has untold potential. According to reports, the Panthers made a late bid to keep him around. It was too little, too late.
Grade: D-
Luvu will get around $12 million per season on his new deal. The Panthers should have resolved this issue much sooner. They didn't and paid the price.