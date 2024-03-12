Grading the Carolina Panthers' first five major moves in 2024 free agency
It was a dramatic start for new general manager Dan Morgan.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers signed Damien Lewis
As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers were expected to prioritize their offensive line through free agency. They didn't plan on shopping in the bargain basement either, securing two starting-caliber guards in the hope of cleaner pockets for quarterback Bryce Young.
Robert Hunt was the marquee arrival. The Panthers also turned to someone Dave Canales knows well in the form of Damien Lewis, who spent time working with Carolina's new head coach on the Seattle Seahawks.
Lewis is a solid if not spectacular performer. He's got bags of experience and is dependable in all phases. The veteran doesn't necessarily excel at anything in particular, but Canales and Dan Morgan believe he can become an important piece of the Panthers' offensive line puzzle.
The money - reportedly $53 million over four years - is a little on the steep side. But if Lewis thrives under Canales' guidance and becomes an upgrade over Brady Christensen at the left guard position, nobody will complain too much about the price.
Grade: B
Perhaps the most concerning element of this acquisition is the plan to move Austin Corbett to the center spot. It's a drastic transition for someone who's spent the majority of his career at guard. There are also two serious knee injuries in consecutive seasons to factor into the equation.