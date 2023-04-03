Grading Carolina Panthers last five first-round picks ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DT
- No. 7 overall | 2020 NFL Draft
You could say a lot of things about former Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney, but the man knew what a first-round pick looked like. His influence and track record played a significant role in the team drafting Derrick Brown at No. 7 overall in 2020.
Brown came into the NFL on the back of a phenomenal college career at Auburn. Expectations were high as a result, which some believe the player didn't meet over his first two seasons in a professional environment.
The defensive tackle flashed moments of brilliance. But the consistency wasn't there on an every-down basis and not having a stable partner alongside him on the interior also hindered the player's early progress.
That made the 2022 season a pivotal one for Brown. Thankfully, the lineman rose to the occasion in no uncertain terms en route to a breakout campaign that was sorely needed.
Brown was a revelation from start to finish, wreaking havoc against the run and finding ways to influence matters even when double-teamed heavily. This is further evidence that players should be judged after Year 3 once they are fully acclimatized.
Grade: A
The best thing about Brown is he's only going to get better. Moving to a 3-4 defensive end is another intriguing dynamic under Ejiro Evero, which has the scope to maximize the immense talent at his disposal.