Fansided
Cat Crave
Home/Panthers Draft

Grading Carolina Panthers last five first-round picks ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Dean Jones
Ikem Ekwonu
Ikem Ekwonu / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 5
Next
Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DT

  • No. 7 overall | 2020 NFL Draft

You could say a lot of things about former Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney, but the man knew what a first-round pick looked like. His influence and track record played a significant role in the team drafting Derrick Brown at No. 7 overall in 2020. 

Brown came into the NFL on the back of a phenomenal college career at Auburn. Expectations were high as a result, which some believe the player didn't meet over his first two seasons in a professional environment. 

The defensive tackle flashed moments of brilliance. But the consistency wasn't there on an every-down basis and not having a stable partner alongside him on the interior also hindered the player's early progress. 

That made the 2022 season a pivotal one for Brown. Thankfully, the lineman rose to the occasion in no uncertain terms en route to a breakout campaign that was sorely needed. 

Brown was a revelation from start to finish, wreaking havoc against the run and finding ways to influence matters even when double-teamed heavily. This is further evidence that players should be judged after Year 3 once they are fully acclimatized.

Grade: A

The best thing about Brown is he's only going to get better. Moving to a 3-4 defensive end is another intriguing dynamic under Ejiro Evero, which has the scope to maximize the immense talent at his disposal. 

facebooktwitterreddit