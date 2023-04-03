Grading Carolina Panthers last five first-round picks ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
- No. 8 overall | 2021 NFL Draft
Even though the Carolina Panthers traded for Sam Darnold before the 2021 NFL Draft, many fans and analysts believed they would still take a quarterback. When Justin Fields fell out of the top five and into their laps, it gave those in power a decision to make.
Instead of selecting Fields, the Panthers went with Jaycee Horn. The gifted cornerback endured some rough luck as a rookie - lasting just 2.5 games before breaking his foot at the Houston Texans - but there was a lot to like about his shutdown-caliber production in 2022 before another health complication emerged at the worst possible time.
Horn gave up 55.0 percent of his targets and a measly 62.4 passer rating. He was able to lock down one side of the field with relative comfort and had the South Carolina product been fit for the team's crunch Week 17 showdown at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the result may have been different.
The Panthers have questions to answer at the cornerback position. But the new regime can relax safe in the knowledge they boast one of the league's most promising young defensive backs in Horn, who is going to be an integral part of Ejiro Evero's plans next season.
Grade: B+
It's a relatively small sample size from Horn, who's missed 18 games in two seasons. But the growth demonstrated by the cornerback last time around was positive.