Grading Carolina Panthers' latest five moves including Jordan Fuller signing
Dan Morgan is going about his business effectively...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers sign D.J. Wonnum
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers need more pass-rushers. Brian Burns was traded to the New York Giants. Yetur Gross-Matos departed for the San Francisco 49ers. Frankie Luvu turned down the chance to stay in favor of joining the Washington Commanders. This could become a serious complication unless adequate reinforcements are acquired.
After hosting several veteran free agents, the Panthers opted to sign D.J. Wonnum following his encouraging spell with the Minnesota Vikings. This seems like a replacement for Gross-Matos rather than Burns, but hopes are high that he can become a factor on Carolina's edge rushing rotation.
Wonnum is recovering from a torn quad, which is concerning. That said, the Panthers must have been satisfied with the medical checks before allocating decent money in his direction.
The former South Carolina standout accumulated 23 sacks in four seasons with the Vikings. Wonnum has experience as a 4-3 defensive end or as a 3-4 outside linebacker. His eight sacks in 2023 caught the eye, but playing opposite Danielle Hunter meant one-on-one opportunities were plentiful within Brian Flores' blitz-happy scheme.
Grade: B
This is a solid if not spectacular signing. Much will depend on whether Wonnum's quad complication impacts his explosiveness moving forward. However, this looks like a decent acquisition as a key rotational piece and potential starter with a smooth transition.