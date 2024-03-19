Grading Carolina Panthers' latest five moves including Jordan Fuller signing
Dan Morgan is going about his business effectively...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers sign Jordan Fuller
Releasing Vonn Bell was something of a surprise. The veteran safety was a consistent performer for the Carolina Panthers during his one season with the franchise. He did have some injury problems, but the player formed a productive partnership alongside Xavier Woods on the backend that emerged into a real strength.
This was a business decision more than anything else. Ejiro Evero's presence as defensive coordinator led the Panthers to a player he knows well. Jordan Fuller came into the fold on a one-year deal as a ready-made replacement for Bell.
Fuller and Evero spent time working with each other on the Los Angeles Rams, so the player's transition into the scheme should go smoothly. The former sixth-round pick is entering his prime at 26 years old and performed relatively well last season en route to 94 tackles and giving up 63.0 percent of targets thrown in his direction.
The Ohio State product lasted just three games in 2022 due to injury, but any long-term concerns were alleviated when Fuller made it through a full campaign unscathed last time around. Signing a prove-it deal adds an extra sense of motivation to get a bigger commitment when the next free agency period arrives in 2025.
Grade: A
This is the definition of a low-risk, high-reward signing. Fuller could be a tremendous asset next to Woods. Something the Panthers need given their frailty in the cornerback room currently.