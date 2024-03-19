Grading Carolina Panthers' latest five moves including Jordan Fuller signing
Dan Morgan is going about his business effectively...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers sign K'Lavon Chassion
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers are desperately seeking additional pass-rushing weapons. D.J. Wonnum is a nice piece, but it's not enough. Especially considering how important it is to find consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks in the modern-day game.
Chase Young won't be coming after he signed for the New Orleans Saints. The jury is still out on Jadeveon Clowney. Carolina might have to wait a little longer if his recent history of waiting patiently in free agency is any indication.
Those in power picked up a contingency plan in the form of K'Lavon Chaisson. The former first-round selection has just five sacks in four seasons, but he didn't look entirely suited to the scheme deployed by the Jacksonville Jaguars all things considered.
Chaisson is the latest ex-Jaguars player the Panthers are willing to take a chance on. Laviska Shenault Jr. and C.J. Henderson didn't exactly pan out, but switching him to a 3-4 outside linebacker might suit his athletic attributes more effectively within Ejrio Evero's expansive system.
Grade: C
Expecting Chaisson to replicate the production of Brian Burns or even Yetur Gross-Matos might be a stretch. That said, the team needs to have sufficient depth across every position group. Looking at how things have unfolded for the player up to now, a depth spot is probably the best he can hope for unless there is a monumental leap forward.