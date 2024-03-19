Grading Carolina Panthers' latest five moves including Jordan Fuller signing
Dan Morgan is going about his business effectively...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers sign Yosh Nijman
The Carolina Panthers have made solidifying the offensive line their top priority during free agency so far. Keeping quarterback Bryce Young upright is the only way he'll get a legitimate chance to silence some increasing doubters. Those in power acted swiftly and with conviction to secure some decent performers.
Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis will be a massive upgrade on the interior, especially if Austin Corbett excels from the center position. The Panthers were exposed for a complete lack of depth across their protection last season. This is something Dan Morgan and others in positions of power are keen to avoid.
Another fine example of this came with the signing of Yosh Nijman on a two-year deal. He's a dependable veteran with experience at both tackle positions. This gives the Panthers a solid backup piece and raises the stakes where Ikem Ekwonu is concerned for good measure.
The Panthers are looking to increase urgency with Ekwonu after his lackluster sophomore campaign. Nijman's presence should help enormously. What this means for Brady Christensen's future remains to be seen. but he'll be a backup with versatility to play across the line looking at his skill set.
Grade: B+
Nijman gave up five sacks and 10 penalties from 756 snaps in 2023. He played just over 200 snaps last time around. That doesn't sound great, but anything would be an upgrade on Carolina's threadbare edge protection behind Ekwonu and stud right tackle Taylor Moton.