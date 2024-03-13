Cat Crave
Grading the Carolina Panthers latest four major moves in 2024 free agency

The aggressiveness continues...

By Dean Jones

Josey Jewell
Josey Jewell / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers signed Josey Jewell

After Frankie Luvu opted to depart in favor of the Washington Commanders, the Carolina Panthers had a gaping hole at their defensive second level. Once again, Ejiro Evero turned to someone he'd worked with previously for a potential solution.

Josey Jewell agreed to terms on a three-year deal. The ferocious linebacker played the best football of his career under Evero with the Denver Broncos in 2022. He's got proven starting credentials and is a well-rounded individual capable of assisting in all phases.

Jewell's best asset is stopping runners in their tracks. He's a physical hitter who likes nothing more than laying the wood with ruthless aggression. He's a throwback in that regard, which is probably why general manager Dan Morgan - a former linebacker himself - approved Evero's recommendation.

The Iowa college product does have some deficiencies in coverage that could become complicated, but Evero's player assessment carries a ton of weight here. Jewell also has the sort of personality that Morgan is looking for - someone who takes no prisoners and has a will to win that rubs off on his teammates.

Grade: B+

The Panthers had to act swiftly to replace Luvu's immense contribution. Asking Jewell to reach similar heights is ambitious, but his previous connection to Evero improves his chances.

