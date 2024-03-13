Grading the Carolina Panthers latest four major moves in 2024 free agency
The aggressiveness continues...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers signed Josey Jewell
After Frankie Luvu opted to depart in favor of the Washington Commanders, the Carolina Panthers had a gaping hole at their defensive second level. Once again, Ejiro Evero turned to someone he'd worked with previously for a potential solution.
Josey Jewell agreed to terms on a three-year deal. The ferocious linebacker played the best football of his career under Evero with the Denver Broncos in 2022. He's got proven starting credentials and is a well-rounded individual capable of assisting in all phases.
Jewell's best asset is stopping runners in their tracks. He's a physical hitter who likes nothing more than laying the wood with ruthless aggression. He's a throwback in that regard, which is probably why general manager Dan Morgan - a former linebacker himself - approved Evero's recommendation.
The Iowa college product does have some deficiencies in coverage that could become complicated, but Evero's player assessment carries a ton of weight here. Jewell also has the sort of personality that Morgan is looking for - someone who takes no prisoners and has a will to win that rubs off on his teammates.
Grade: B+
The Panthers had to act swiftly to replace Luvu's immense contribution. Asking Jewell to reach similar heights is ambitious, but his previous connection to Evero improves his chances.