Grading the Carolina Panthers latest four major moves in 2024 free agency
The aggressiveness continues...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers re-signed Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Although his contribution on the offensive rotation was minimal despite others failing to meet expectations, Ihmir Smith-Marsette flashed moments of extreme promise. He's a versatile wide receiver that can line up almost anywhere. His talent as a kick returner is something else that brought a positive outlook heading into free agency.
The Carolina Panthers opted not to tender Smith-Marsette, but reports suggested there was a mutual interest in something getting worked out. As it turned out, the player agreed to sign a one-year extension in the hope he can carve out a bigger role for himself.
Having a progressive offensive mind in Dave Canales leading the charge should help Smith-Marsette. His athleticism and ability to make people miss are traits the new play-caller should utilize more effectively. Asking him to be a legitimate X or Z receiver is a stretch, but lining him up across the line of scrimmage and even in the backfield comes with significant intrigue.
Grade: A
The trade to bring in Smith-Marsette from the Kansas City Chiefs during final roster cuts in 2023 was one of Scott Fitterer's best moves, although the bar isn't exactly high in that regard. If he avoids complacency and uses this extra year to further establish himself, big things could be ahead for the former Iowa star.