Grading the Carolina Panthers' latest four moves including Jadeveon Clowney deal
Dan Morgan's roster building contines heading into the draft...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers signed David Moore
Bryce Young's progression has been the Carolina Panthers' biggest priority above all else this offseason. Those in power wasted no time in solidifying the offensive line interior at great expense. They also managed to secure the services of wide receiver Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It's a promising start. More is needed, but the Panthers can look toward the draft for potential pass-catching assistance and improved depth after doing a nice job of filling their defensive needs in recent weeks.
As an insurance policy, the Panthers picked up David Moore on a one-year deal. The veteran enjoyed a brief spell in Carolina before surprisingly not making the team in 2021. But the player worked with Dave Canales on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season and made a few nice plays down the stretch en route to their successful NFC South title defense.
While it's been a long time since Moore had anything like a decent role in an NFL offense, Canales wouldn't have recommended him if he didn't feel like there was something to offer. The former seventh-round pick has attained a catch success rate of more than 70 percent during his last two spots when given targets. He's also much stronger across the middle than people give him credit for.
Grade: B
Moore is s decent pickup, but no more than that. He'll be tasked with fighting his way onto the 53-man roster. Whether he achieves this feat might be dependent on how many wide receivers the Panthers go after when the 2024 NFL Draft arrives.