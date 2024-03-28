Grading the Carolina Panthers' latest four moves including Jadeveon Clowney deal
Dan Morgan's roster building contines heading into the draft...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers re-signed Sam Franklin
It was probably a coincidence, but the Carolina Panthers moved swiftly to re-sign Sam Franklin after discovering more about the NFL's new kick-off rulings. The timing is certainly interesting if nothing else. However, the versatile defensive back and core special teamer re-signing is a great bit of business nonetheless.
Franklin emerged from an undrafted afterthought into an integral part of Carolina's strategy on special teams. He's an explosive force and has superb instincts to be in the right place at the right time. His impact on the safety rotation is less impressive, but this game is played in three phases.
The Panthers have enough safety help - with the potential for more to come via the 2024 NFL Draft - to give Franklin a level of freedom to focus primarily on special teams. He'll have bigger ambitions, of course. The former Temple star also has that dog-like mentality that Dan Morgan is looking for.
Grade: A
Bringing back Franklin was a good move. With the NFL looking for more excitement in the kick return game next season, his ability to be around the football consistently is going to be a significant asset to call upon. If he can also develop his backend awareness on the defensive rotation with another offseason under Ejiro Evero, it'll be a bonus.