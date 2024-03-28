Grading the Carolina Panthers' latest four moves including Jadeveon Clowney deal
Dan Morgan's roster building contines heading into the draft...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers signed Jadeveon Clowney
Fans have been waiting for a marquee defensive signing after losing so many key figures throughout the offseason. That arrived when the Carolina Panthers signed edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a two-year deal - a move that sent shockwaves through the league.
Clowney returns home on a $20 million deal that could reach $24 million with incentives. It'll be interesting to see how much of that is guaranteed and how the contract is structured. Fortunately, this is an area where Brandt Tilis excels, so there's an added level of confidence that wasn't prevalent previously.
While Clowney hasn't reached the heights expected of a generational No. 1 overall selection out of South Carolina, he's a serviceable performer who enjoyed a career renaissance with the Baltimore Ravens last season. He was explosive in pass-rushing situations and also cemented his status as one of the league's best at setting the edge against the run.
This had a lot to do with Mike Macdonald's scheme and the talent around him. However, this signing could compensate for the departures of Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Yetur Gross-Matos in some capacity.
Grade: A
This shouldn't stop the Panthers from drafting another dynamic pass-rusher relatively early in the draft. Clowney is an immediate difference-maker rather than anything too long-term. But looking at Carolina's options before his arrival, expect him to play a huge role in whatever success that comes their way in 2024.