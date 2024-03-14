Grading the Carolina Panthers latest three moves including Dane Jackson signing
The Carolina Panthers have been busy, and there's more to come...
By Dean Jones
Grading the Carolina Panthers' latest three free-agent moves in 2024, including their decision to sign cornerback Dane Jackson.
Dan Morgan has been busy over the last few days putting his grand plans for progress into action. Tough decisions have been made and some established figures are no longer around. Nothing worth having comes easy, but at least there appears to be a genuine plan for gradual growth for the first time in years.
There will be more transactions upcoming. The Panthers are currently in the process of hosting a series of edge rushers after trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants and Yetur Gross-Matos departed for the San Francisco 49ers. Morgan's priority is to surround quarterback Bryce Young with everything he needs, but decimating a decent defense could jeopardize their chances to make strides in 2024.
With the new league year officially underway, it was a quieter-than-usual day for the Panthers. That said, there were still a few notable moves that warrant further discussion.
With this in mind, we graded the latest three confirmed transactions from the Panthers, including their decision to sign cornerback Dane Jackson from the Buffalo Bills.
Carolina Panthers re-signed Troy Hill
This was reported a while ago, but the Carolina Panthers officially confirmed the re-signing of cornerback Troy Hill to a one-year deal. Ejiro Evero deciding to stay on as defensive coordinator and work alongside new head coach Dave Canales almost made this move a foregone conclusion. Something that is richly deserved after the veteran made a quality impression last season.
Hill has the size, length, and athleticism to become a coverage factor on the outside or in the slot. He's no spring chicken at 33 years old when the 2024 campaign arrives, but his 61.8 percent completion percentage allowed last time around suggests there is some good football left.
Grade: B+
With Donte Jackson being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and C.J. Henderson unlikely to return, this is a good move. Hill keeps continuity and should assist from a rotational standpoint, so it's a no-brainer given the cost involved.