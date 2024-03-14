Grading the Carolina Panthers latest three moves including Dane Jackson signing
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers tendered contract to Raheem Blackshear
The Carolina Panthers have avoided the temptation to bring in another free-agent running back so far. This can be a risky piece of business, something previous general manager Scott Fitterer found out to his cost by signing Miles Sanders to a lucrative deal that blew up in his face.
Despite the indifferent production from Sanders, it seems as if the Panthers will be keeping a sense of status quo in the backfield alongside quarterback Bryce Young. Chuba Hubbard looks set to lead the charge in a contract year. The team also tendered a contract to Raheem Blackshear, the No. 3 option who also shone in the return game last season.
Blackshear was plucked off the Buffalo Bills practice squad and has flashed moments of promise since joining the team. Opportunities were somewhat limited, but keeping him around offers the former undrafted free agent a chance to get more involved within Dave Canales' expansive scheme.
With Ihmir Smith-Marsette also signing an extension, the Panthers have their kick and punt returners sown up. If Blackshear impresses the new coaching staff throughout the summer, he could factor in as a situational back and receive some targets in the passing game.
Grade: B
Blackshear's arrival might not stop the Panthers from taking another running back later in the 2024 NFL Draft. But giving him another opportunity to establish himself means there is a level of confidence in his ability to flourish under a progressive offensive mind such as Canales.