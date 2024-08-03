Grading Carolina Panthers offensive position groups heading into 2024
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers offensive line
Every time it seems like the Carolina Panthers are going to do right by the offensive line, something goes wrong. Starting from left to right, we will discuss each projected starter and general manager Dan Morgan's offseason shake up.
Ikem Ekwonu is set to start once again at left tackle. Even when he was being touted as an early first-round candidate, there were question marks surrounding his ability to pass protect at the NFL level. The opposition has consistently proven this to be a weak point.
If the Panthers can run the ball on every play things would be just fine, but that isn't how the NFL works anymore Ekwonu needs to adjust or be replaced.
There was also a distinct weakness at left guard that was readily exploited last season. Carolina went out and got Damien Lewis to rectify this problem. A solid and reliable middle-of-the-road guard that gives consistency if nothing else. He is yet another lineman that is better in run blocking than pass protection. The veteran also sometimes struggles with lateral quickness and adjusting when a play breaks down.
Bradley Bozeman, who was a great center but not a scheme fit, is out and Austin Corbett is in. He has not started at center at all for the Panthers and spent almost the entirety of last season on injured reserve. The former second-round pick is an exceptional player when healthy. It will be interesting to see if he can make the best of this position switch.
Along the right side, the Panthers have the newly acquired Robert Hunt, another solid veteran lineman who won over 90 percent of his pass-blocking reps last season. If the new addition can come even close to that level of production in 2024, it will go a long way to shoring up that side of the line.
Taylor Moton who is as solid and reliable as ever, even if there was a slight decline last season. Having the stability of Hunt beside him should do wonders.
Grade: C-
There is hope for improvement here. With massive questions along the left side, it is hard to go much higher than this until Ekwonu can prove himself an NFL-caliber blindside force.