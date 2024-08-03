Grading Carolina Panthers offensive position groups heading into 2024
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers wide receivers
Wide receiver has the most upside of any group for the Carolina Panthers offensive in 2024 and with good reason. The room fell so far below expectations in 2023. The additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette are the main reasons for this newfound hope.
Johnson gives the team the prolific threat it has sorely missed since the trade of D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears. Legette is a big and physical receiver that will open up the middle of the field, giving quarterback Bryce Young a reliable safety valve.
Legette needs to improve his route running and acclimatize fully before he can truly blossom into a starting-caliber player. The raw talent is there. That is the reason the Panthers decided to take the rookie. If nothing else, it will be fun to watch smaller defenders get run over.
Adam Theilen, while aging, had a career year last season with the Panthers. If the veteran slot option can have even half of that level of production accomplished in 2023, it will open up the field for the rest of this new-look unit. That is a big ask for the 33-year-old.
Beyond that is the oft-bemoaned Terrace Marshall Jr. and the disappointing Jonathan Mingo, both of whom have not lived anywhere near up to expectation after being taken in the last couple of years with hopes of finding a true No.1 option for Young. But the duo has shown signs of life throughout camp in pursuit of changing some concerning narratives.
Grade: B-
This grade will seem high to some and low to others. With the potential of this group, it's hard to put the grade any lower. When compared to the floor, it's hard to put it any higher. There are a lot of unknowns at this point. But there is reason to be hopeful.