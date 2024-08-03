Grading Carolina Panthers offensive position groups heading into 2024
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers quarterbacks
Bryce Young struggled last season. There were few bright spots to give any kind of hope for a sophomore leap. Some of that can be blamed on the atrocious play of the offensive line and a distinct lack of any playmakers on the outside. It will take a lot of improvement in this group for the Carolina Panthers to even consider making their way up the ranks this season.
Young had his rookie moments, every player will. Beyond that, the quarterback looked overmatched for most of the year. Running out of the pocket into waiting defenders' hands, underthrowing deep balls, misreading coverages. There was significantly more bad than good.
There were far too many moments where Young was sitting by himself on the end of the bench while the rest of the team went around making adjustments. From a body language standpoint alone this is a bad look. It needs to change if the second-year player wants to be a leader at the NFL level.
For the player most touted as NFL-ready coming out of college last year, there was a distinct lack of readiness when the chips hit the table on game day. This cannot be the case in 2024. This team won't thrive if Young does not take the necessary steps to become the type of player that the team thought they were getting.
Andy Dalton came in and provided some good relief reps last season and even threw for almost 400 yards against the Seattle Seahawks in a losing effort. The days of Super Bowl aspirations are done for the former Cincinnati Bengal, but there is still plenty of tread left on the tires should the unthinkable occur.
Grade: C+
There is room for optimism for the Panthers here. Young still has time to develop into a solid starter, but the fact remains that this has not happened yet and may never happen at this point.
There needs to be a bit of a reality check as far as that is concerned. But with the solid backup situation and the opportunity for a sophomore leap, an upper middle grade seems fitting.