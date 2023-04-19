Grading Carolina Panthers position groups on offense ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers QB group
Quarterback will always be the most over-analyzed position on any team in the NFL. No matter if you have the best in the league or are trying to find your way through a rookie's potential, there will always be eyes on every decision.
This is something the Carolina Panthers have admittedly botched for years. A big change was needed if for the hope of regaining any sort of excitement for the franchise as a whole. Because like it or not, the quarterback sells tickets.
With that said, the team has made some shrewd business decisions this offseason. Trading up to the top pick in the draft which we all know will be a quarterback and signing a stable veteran presence in Andy Dalton.
However, a contender these moves do not make and there should be no expectations of that in the coming season. Dalton was once an elite quarterback, but those days are well and behind the former Cincinnati Bengals superstar, as evidenced by the myriad of teams that have acquired the player's services as of late. The veteran is a bridge meant to mentor whoever the team drafts and not much else.
So as of now, the quarterback room for the Panthers is average, if not slightly below that mark, with nothing that can clearly change that currently on the roster. Even with the unknown that is Matt Corral still sitting on the bench, there is a reason Carolina decided to jump ahead in the draft.
Pre-Draft Grade: C-
Unless something drastic changes, like trading for an established star, the Panthers won't be able to rely upon a quarterback to carry the team on their shoulders in 2023.