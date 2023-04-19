Grading Carolina Panthers position groups on offense ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers OL group
The most valuable position group on a team doesn't always have to be the flashiest. Thankfully, the Carolina Panthers are finally beginning to realize it.
Investing in the big men up front is not going to sell tickets, it's not going to bring excitement or hype to the fanbase. However, what it will do is enhance and protect the players that do.
This is well evidenced by just how quickly the Panthers went downhill once the team lost that stability up front and how sharp the decline of Cam Newton was once that protection wasn't up to par. Just look at how terrible Carolina has been in recent seasons, compared to how many sacks and pressures were given up, for evidence of just how pivotal the offensive line is.
The Panthers have finally done right by their quarterback, whoever that may be, and locked up one of the best offensive lines in the NFL for the foreseeable future. If Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett can come back from their injuries with all cylinders firing, then this group has a real opportunity to vie for the title of NFL's best.
Sure, Ikem Ekwonu had some rough moments last season, but every rookie does at some point. It's part of learning. With a bounce-back season expected for the stud tackle's counterpart in Taylor Moton, this line finally has the corner pieces to compliment a stout interior.
Bradley Bozeman was one of the best centers in the NFL last year. That is something the Panthers haven't been able to lay claim to since the departure of Ryan Kalil many years ago. The same could be said about Ekwonu finally being the heir to the great Jordan Gross at left tackle.
Then we have the curious case of Christensen at guard, a position that the player has thrived after some early hiccups in the transition from offensive tackle. The young player has shown a capability to fill in at that old position if needed, which gives Carolina the flexibility that few others have.
This group is stout, consistent, and has the ability to absolutely take over a game if schemed around correctly. The Panthers have something, they just need to build around this solid foundation in the way many teams have failed to.
Pre-Draft Grade: A
If this line can stay healthy, there is every chance that the Panthers will pick up right where they left off and run their opposition into the ground behind one of the best groups in the NFL.