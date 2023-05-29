Grading Carolina Panthers positions on offense after busy 2023 offseason
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers WR group
The rich get richer as the old saying goes. The Carolina Panthers - while still in a net negative after the trade of D.J. Moore for the No. 1 overall pick - improved mightily during the draft by selecting one of the most intriguing players at the position.
Ole Miss wideout Jonathan Mingo may not blow by you with insane speed, or juke defenders out of their shoes with a shifty double move. However, the big-bodied receiver will truck you out of those shoes and a couple of teammates and keep on rumbling toward the end zone after hauling in a contested catch.
Mingo brings a toughness back to the Panthers wide receiver room that has been missing since Steve Smith Sr. was let go and the experiment of Kelvin Benjamin failed miserably after a promising rookie campaign. That ability to strike fear into defenders with his strength and shed off initial contact much like a between-the-tackles running back is something to be desired for a team with a lot of speed but relatively little size.
The player's skill set will fit incredibly well next to the veteran savvy of Adam Theilen in the slot and D.J. Chark's downfield explosiveness on the outside. With the aforementioned veteran duo and Terrace Marshall Jr. generating attention, there will be a perfect area in the mid-range where Mingo thrives.
This group still does not have that guy - a player that teams are afraid of and will draw a double team. But the Panthers seem content with a receiver-by-committee approach and with the addition of Mingo and speedster Damiere Byrd, they've added another little wrinkle for the opposition to plan around.