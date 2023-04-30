Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers drafted Chandler Zavala
- Offensive Line | North Carolina State Wolfpack
- Round No. 4 (Pick No. 114)
Considering the injuries to Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen coupled with the need to protect franchise quarterback Bryce Young, adding another offensive lineman at some stage was almost guaranteed. As it turned out, the Carolina Panthers managed to land a former teammate of last season's first-round selecton Ikem Ekwonu.
Chandler Zavala has long been a mauler in the running game. He is also supremely intelligent and brought on his pass protection considerably in 2022, which was further reflected during a dominant week at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
The North Carolina State product is far from the finished article, especially from a technical standpoint. However, Zavala has elte-level athletic traits that indicate quick improvements working alongside James Campen in Carolina.
Draft Grade: A
I absolutely loved this pick. One that can not only improve depth on the interior but also potentially become an upgrade at left guard over Christensen if everything goes better than anticipated.