Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers drafted D.J. Johnson
- Edge Rusher | Oregon Ducks
- Round No. 3 (Pick No. 80)
Scott Fitterer just couldn't help himself. The general manager made another daring trade - this time up to No. 80 in the third round - for edge rushing help that came with a glowing recommendation from defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
The pick was a surprise to many. Especially considering where most analysts had D.J. Johnson projected before the selection process began.
Johnson is a six-year college player that transitioned to the edge rushing role at Oregon last season. While he did flash moments of quality, there is a rawness to his skill set that indicate some significant work is ahead for the player and the Panthers' elite coaching staff this offseason.
Carolina is betting on athletic intangibles rather than any prolonged college production in this instance. Johnson is more explosive than most, but there are some issues in terms of gap discipline against the run that need refinement if he wants to become a productive NFL starter.
Technically, Johnson's inexperience shows, which isn't surprising. This is a similar pick to what the Panthers acquired last spring with Amare Barno in the sixth round - although this year's recruit has the body frame more in keeping with an NFL edge presence.
Draft Grade: C-
This grade wasn't so much about the player but rather the Panthers moving up the order to secure his services. Johnson might have been available at No. 93 overall or later, but Evero wanted him badly enough to warrant this choice, which shouldn't go unnoticed.