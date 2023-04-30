Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers drafted Jonathan Mingo
- Wide Receiver | Ole Miss Rebels
- Round No. 2 (Pick No. 39)
Once the Carolina Panthers landed their franchise quarterback in Bryce Young, surrounding the player with all the tools needed to be successful became the biggest priority. There was an obvious temptation to take an edge rusher or perhaps even a shutdown cornerback, but preference went to another pass-catcher with the potential to become productive.
Jonathan Mingo was a quick riser throughout the evaluation process despite going under the radar in 2022. This is not uncommon for Ole Miss wideouts, with A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf enduring a similar lack of recognition before taking the NFL by storm.
Mingo has the ball skills to become a difference-maker. He can position himself anywhere across the line of scrimmage with equal effect and is a significant threat with the football in his hands - something the Panthers need after including D.J. Moore in the trade that landed them the No. 1 overall selection.
The wideout tracks the football well downfield and is aggressive enough to beat opposing defenders to the punch. Mingo is difficult to bring down thanks to his 6-foot-2 frame and the player's hand coordination is another strong element of his game that deserves praise.
Draft Grade: B
Mingo can immerse himself gradually thanks to the presence of Adam Thielen, Terrace Marshall Jr., and D.J. Chark. But it would be a shock if he couldn't make a lasting contribution when targets come his way in 2023.