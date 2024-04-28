Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2024 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers drafted Jaden Crumedy
- Defensive Line | Mississipi State Bulldogs
- Round No. 6 | No. 200 overall
The Carolina Panthers could have done with identifying a genuine nose tackle with one of their 2024 NFL Draft selections. Free-agent signing A'Shawn Robinson seemed to indicate his role would be as a 3-4 defensive end opposite Derrick Brown. This leaves Shy Tuttle as the starter, who didn't look very comfortable as the anchor during his first season with the franchise.
Dan Morgan didn't draft a true nose tackle, but the general manager managed to find another depth piece with the scope to potentially grow into something more with one of their late-round selections. After much deliberation, defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy was Carolina's choice at No. 200 overall.
Crumedy has NFL-ready size and length, which is always a solid foundation from which to build. The former Mississippi State star won't be tasked with significant responsibilities immediately despite coming into the organization with some intriguing traits, but don't be surprised if he does enough to become a primary depth option at some stage during his rookie campaign.
The defensive lineman flashes explosiveness off the block. Crumedy boasts violent hands capable of shedding blocks effectively and the coordination between his lower and upper halves ensures there are few wasted moments, especially when it comes to defending the run.
For all of Crumedy's positives, he should be treated as a development project until further notice. His technique can be classed as raw and in significant need of refinement. His lateral movements can sometimes hold him back and adding to his pass-rushing arsenal would be wise, but it all looks coachable rather than anything of greater concern.
Draft Grade: B+
Crumedy has more going for him than most at this stage of the draft. The size and athleticism seem to be solid building blocks. Having two established veterans - Brown and Robinson - to help during his early transition should also help enormously. Of all Carolina's defensive picks on Day 3, this has the most upside attached by a considerable margin.