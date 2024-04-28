Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2024 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers drafted Jonathon Brooks
- Running Back | Texas Longhorns
- Round No. 2 | No. 46 overall
There was growing speculation before the 2024 NFL Draft about the Carolina Panthers potentially targeting a running back with one of their early selections. After some wheeling and dealing from general manager Dan Morgan, he stuck with conviction to secure the services of Jonathon Brooks.
This was the biggest sign yet of Carolina's offensive intentions with Dave Canales leading the charge. The head coach made no secret about his desire to install a stubborn, prolific running attack. Something that should be music to Bryce Young's ears as the signal-caller looks to silence his increasing doubters next season.
Brooks is an explosive runner capable of taking any carry to the house once a seam is exploited. He's dynamic and explosive through his initial movements. He is also able to showcase elite elusiveness in tight windows and has become a genuine three-down threat thanks to some major route-running improvements out of the backfield.
There are very few flaws to Brooks' on-field performances. The big red flag is on the injury front, with the former Texas sensation suffering a torn ACL suffered when he looked primed for Heisman Trophy candidacy in 2023.
The Panthers probably examined this in great detail throughout their assessments. Brooks is recovering well and should be able to assist immediately providing there are no further complications. If Carolina is satisfied on the health front, that's another positive fans can hang onto.
Draft Grade: B+
Trading up for a running back did raise a few eyebrows, especially considering the presence of Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, and Raheem Blackshear. However, the Panthers are increasing competition across the board and if Brooks integrates smoothly, one could make a strong case for him being the team's No. 1 option heading into the new campaign.
That seems a little harsh on Hubbard. But this is a business above all else.