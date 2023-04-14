Grading the last seven Carolina Panthers second-round NFL Draft picks
Taylor Moton - Carolina Panthers OT
- No. 64 overall | 2017 NFL Draft | Western Michigan Broncos
The term draft steal is often used but rarely warranted. That is not the case where Taylor Moton is concerned.
Those in power saw something in the athletically-gifted offensive lineman coming out of Western Michigan. This was enough to take Moton at No. 64 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
And the rest is history.
Moton quickly established himself as a key cog on Carolina's offensive line. While others around him have often crumbled, the right tackle emerged as a supremely consistent performer and one of the league's most underrated players at the position.
Another thing that separates Moton from most is his durability. The player has missed very few snaps throughout his time with the Panthers, which is a trend that hopefully continue long into the future.
Carolina made the correct decision to give Moton a bumper four-year, $72.24 million deal that also included a $15 million signing bonus and $49.6 million guaranteed. This was nothing more than the edge protector deserved after a phenomenal start to his Panthers career.
Draft Grade: A+
Moton is an integral part of any future success that comes Carolina's way. The offensive line was one of the few bright spots last season after some considerable improvements working alongside coach James Campen, which leaves reasons for encouragement long-term if Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett recover from long-term injuries.