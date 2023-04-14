Grading the last seven Carolina Panthers second-round NFL Draft picks
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
- No. 55 overall | 2018 NFL Draft | LSU Tigers
The Carolina Panthers were crying out for consistent cornerback play ever since Josh Norman bolted in free agency following an All-Pro campaign in 2015. This led those in power to take a chance on Donte Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft - who was undersized but had electrifying speed and quick twitch capabilities.
Jackson burst onto the scene as a rookie, accumulating four interceptions and proving he was more than worthy of a Day 2 selection. What came after that was less impressive thanks in no small part to a series of frustrating injuries that threatened to completely derail his career once upon a time.
The former LSU star was out of contract heading into 2021 free agency, as was Stephon Gilmore, who the Panthers acquired via trade from the New England Patriots. Carolina opted to let the All-Pro walk and hand Jackson a three-year extension with the long-term in mind.
This came with a mixed reaction from the fanbase. Jackson is an emerging leader within the locker room and has improved his run defense considerably in recent years, but health once again proved his undoing in 2022 thanks to a torn Achilles that requires significant rehabilitation.
Draft Grade: B
Jackson is one of two players on this list that's lasted until a second contract. But it remains to be seen how impactful he'll be moving forward given the severity of his latest complication.