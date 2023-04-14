Grading the last seven Carolina Panthers second-round NFL Draft picks
Greg Little - Former Carolina Panthers OL
- No. 37 overall | 2019 NFL Draft | Ole Miss Rebels
After the Carolina Panthers got themselves a significant draft steal in Taylor Moton, influential decision-makers thought they'd try something similar when they picked Greg Little at No. 37 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. To say this didn't go according to plan would be a massive understatement.
Little looked out of his depth almost from the moment he joined the Panthers. He was unable to replicate some eye-catching college production at Ole Miss and failed to carve out a prominent role for himself despite the obvious struggles across the protection.
If the Panthers wanted Little to become their franchise left tackle, it was evident from early on that wasn't going to be the case. Even when the player was switched to the interior, there was almost no consistency to speak of.
With Little's roster spot hanging by a thread before the 2021 season, general manager Scott Fitterer worked out a deal to trade the player before final cuts were due. Even though the Panthers only received a seventh-round pick from the Miami Dolphins, something was better than nothing given the chances of release entirely were high.
Draft Grade: F-
Little coughed up four sacks and conceded three penalties from 528 snaps en route to a dismal 34.6 grade from Pro Football Focus last season. The Dolphins decided to go in a different direction and to nobody's surprise, he's still seeking alternative employment.