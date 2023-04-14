Grading the last seven Carolina Panthers second-round NFL Draft picks
Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers LB/S
- No. 64 overall | 2020 NFL Draft | Southern Illinois Salukis
The draft process is all about taking risks. Something the Carolina Panthers have done more than a few times throughout franchise history with mixed success.
Those in power - led by general manager Marty Hurney and head coach Matt Rhule - left nothing to chance by trading up to No. 64 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft for a dynamic defender they felt could make an instant difference. Jeremy Chinn resisted the urge to join big schools in favor of seeing out his time at Southern Illinois, which meant he went under the radar compared to others with similar skill sets.
This played into the Panthers' hands. After making a seamless switch to an outside linebacker, Chinn put together a phenomenal first season that should have come with NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors along the way.
Carolina decided to move Chinn back to his college position. He's been less influential at the safety spot ever since, but hopes are high that he can bounce back under Ejiro Evero with more freedom to be instinctive.
Draft Grade: B+
Considering where the Panthers acquired Chinn, it was a solid pick, but it's absolutely vital that the do-it-all defender leaves no doubt as to his importance long-term heading into a contract year. After all, he is not the only one looking for a bigger financial commitment over the next two years.