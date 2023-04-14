Grading the last seven Carolina Panthers second-round NFL Draft picks
Yetur Gross-Matos - Carolina Panthers DE
- No. 39 overall | 2020 NFL Draft | Penn State Nittany Lions
When the Carolina Panthers selected promising edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos at No. 39 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, he was seen as another highly athletic presence that could potentially partner Brian Burns long-term. It wasn't the easiest start thanks to injuries and a spell on the COVID-19 list, but there were flashes on the rotation as a defensive end and when the situation dictated interior rushes from the three-technique.
Gross-Matos was handed a supreme vote of confidence by head coach Matt Rhule when the Panthers allowed Haason Reddick to walk in 2021 free agency, propelling him to a starting defensive end role. However, it was a gamble that failed to bring the necessary rewards.
For whatever reason, Gross-Matos just couldn't generate the pressure needed. He seemed to get lost among the trees more often than not, which came with just 2.5 sacks as Reddick went on to earn second-team All-Pro honors and reach the Super Bowl.
What the future holds for Gross-Matos is unclear. There is almost no chance of the Penn State product starting within Ejiro Evero's new 3-4 base, so a key rotational role is probably the best he can hope for depending on which reinforcements come into the fold from this year's batch of college recruits.
Draft Grade: D
There should be a sense of urgency from Gross-Matos entering a contract year. Even if it doesn't look like he'll ever reach the heights expected when the Panthers made their first of two second-round picks in 2020.