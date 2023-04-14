Grading the last seven Carolina Panthers second-round NFL Draft picks
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
- No. 59 overall | 2021 NFL Draft | LSU Tigers
The Carolina Panthers didn't have a second-round selection in 2022 following their failed trade for quarterback Sam Darnold. Therefore, the last time they made a choice at this stage of the process was Terrace Marshall Jr.
A promising wide receiver who was part of LSU's extraordinary run to the college football national championship in 2019, Marshall had all the physical attributes needed to become a mismatch nightmare. The size, explosiveness, and physicality were right where they needed to be, which made his difficult transition all the more bizarre.
Marshall and Matt Rhule didn't hit it off, to put it mildly. The wideout was an afterthought and clearly in the head coach's doghouse, gaining little in the way of targets and even becoming a healthy scratch on occasions.
This had the fanbase wondering whether or not they had another second-round bust on their hands so soon after Greg Little. However, once Rhule was finally removed from the equation, it didn't take long for the wideout to resurrect his career prospects.
Draft Grade: B
Marshall seemed to flourish without an incompetent head coach dragging him down. Much more is needed with his responsibilities set to increase in 2023, but there is an added sense of confidence that wasn't there previously about what the player could eventually become with another strong offseason under his belt.