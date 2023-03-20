Grading the latest four major Panthers moves in 2023 free agency
Carolina Panthers signed Justin McCray
Even though the Carolina Panthers are returning their starting-five offensive linemen from the 2022 season, depth across the protection remains an issue. One made more significant by long-term injuries to Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett, who might not be ready for Week 1 depending on their rehabilitation.
Additional options from the college ranks should be considered once other vital needs are met. The Panthers could also re-sign Cam Erving on a team-friendly deal after he adapted well to a leadership/mentor role last time around.
Carolina got themselves a decent depth piece via free agency after securing the services of Justin McCray. The former undrafted prospect out of Central Florida is now on his fifth NFL team heading into his seventh season, but he is dependable and versatile enough to play either guard position if the situation dictates.
McCray played just 151 snaps on offense for the Cleveland Browns in 2022, giving up three penalties and failing to concede a single sack. His run blocking isn't the best, but the Panthers wouldn't need anything substantial from the player if Corbett and Christensen get themselves fit in time for competitive action.
Grade: C+
This isn't earth-shattering by any stretch. But McCray is a solid veteran presence that has been around long enough to assist in whatever way the team needs.