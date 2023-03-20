Grading the latest four major Panthers moves in 2023 free agency
Carolina Panthers did not re-sign D'Onta Foreman
After the Carolina Panthers picked up Miles Sanders in free agency, the writing was on the wall for D'Onta Foreman. While there was hope that the running back would return, his diminished role is something that made things difficult despite some impressive performances when called upon in 2022.
Foreman took his chances elsewhere and signed for the Chicago Bears on a one-year deal worth a reported $3 million. This isn't massive money by any stretch and something Carolina could afford if the interest was mutual.
Clearly, it wasn't. Foreman wanted a lead-back role which the Panthers couldn't provide after signing Sanders, which the former Texas star thinks he can attain on the Bears with a strong transition this offseason.
There is a growing connection between the Panthers and the Bears. They now have D.J. Moore, P.J. Walker, and Foreman from last season's Carolina squad, which was a ripple effect of free agency and trading the No. 1 overall selection for a king's ransom.
Grade: B
Nobody will wish Foreman anything but the best after giving so much to the running game last season. All hope seemed lost after the team traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, but the Panthers definitely upgraded their No. 1 option by convincing Sanders to join their ambitious project.