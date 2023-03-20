Grading the latest four major Panthers moves in 2023 free agency
Carolina Panthers signed Adam Thielen
It was essential that the Carolina Panthers found themselves a veteran wide receiver to make things easier for their rookie quarterback in 2023. Losing D.J. Moore as part of the trade that landed them the No. 1 overall selection was a necessary evil, but he'll be a big miss considering everything the wideout accomplished with almost no consistent distribution under center.
While more might be needed, the Panthers got themselves another shrewd addition to the ranks by signing Adam Thielen. The player's long association with the Minnesota Vikings came to an end before free agency due to cap reasons, so this is a big-time coup for Carolina and one that can provide immediate assistance.
Thielen is one of the slickest route-runners in the business despite his advancing years. He is a solid red-zone threat and boasts assured hands that can be counted upon in big moments to move the chains.
There's also a lot to like about Thielen's ability to motivate others. His strong relationships with Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson throughout his time in Minnesota should serve him well as the former undrafted free-agent looks to have a similar impact on the likes of Terrace Marshall Jr. next season.
Grade: A
Carolina is setting up their No. 1 overall pick for success right out of the gate. Thielen will play a big part in that, so getting him to resist overtures from contending teams and join Frank Reich's exciting project could be a masterstroke when it's all said and done.