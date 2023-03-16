Grading the latest six major Carolina Panthers moves in 2023 free agency
Carolina Panthers did not tender P.J. Walker
It's all changed at the quarterback position where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. Sam Darnold signed for the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal and the last remaining veteran from Matt Rhule's reign of terror is also out after those in power didn't place a tender on restricted free-agent P.J. Walker.
Walker was solid if not spectacular during his time under center in Carolina. There were some memorable highlights - most notably his sensational deep touchdown to D.J. Moore at the Atlanta Falcons - but the deficiencies were evident and moving on was a pretty easy call to make all things considered.
The former XFL MVP candidate wasn't out of work for long, signing a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears to reunite immediately with Moore. Walker will serve as Justin Fields' backup heading into a crucial Year 3 for the player, which is a nice security blanket for the NFC North team to have in the event injury strikes.
Carolina is embarking on a new era with a rookie quarterback at No. 1 overall. They've also secured a veteran bridge and mentor we'll discuss in depth next, so it wasn't hard to see Walker's services were no longer required.
Grade: A
Nobody will wish Walker anything but the best. The signal-caller's time with the Panthers reignited his career prospects, even if he couldn't ever become the team's long-term option.