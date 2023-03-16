Grading the latest six major Carolina Panthers moves in 2023 free agency
Carolina Panthers signed Andy Dalton
As stated previously, the Carolina Panthers went about improving their quarterback prospects in an aggressive fashion this offseason. Surging to No.1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft gives them the pick of the incoming college prospects and those in power also got their hands on a strong mentor to guide the rookie signal-caller through a crucial transition.
The Panthers signed Andy Dalton to a two-year deal that looks pretty reasonable for the role he'll assume. Although some fans met this move with dismay, it needs some context attached given how flawed Carolina's moves were at football's most important position under Matt Rhule.
First of all, whichever quarterback the Panthers draft at No. 1 is going to be starting right out of the gate unless they don't meet expectations. This leaves Dalton backing up the rookie and steering him in the right direction as an extra coach of sorts.
This is a role he's already thrived in when on the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields had nothing but high praise for Dalton during a recent podcast appearance, so the Panthers will be hoping he can have a similar effect with their next quarterback - whoever that might be.
Grade: B+
If all else fails, Dalton has proven credentials to step in and keep things ticking over. The former second-round pick is not the force of old by any stretch, but the Panthers won't need him to be if their rookie hits the ground running.