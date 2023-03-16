Grading the latest six major Carolina Panthers moves in 2023 free agency
Carolina Panthers signed DeShawn Williams
It wasn't just the offensive side of the football getting attention over the last few days. The Carolina Panthers also signed DeShawn Williams, who is well-known to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from their time together on the Denver Broncos.
Williams mght not be a household name, but he's coming off the best campaign of his professional career by a considerable margin under Evero's guidance in 2022. Something the Panthers will be hoping continues in a different environment.
Expect the former Clemson star to become the 3-4 defensive end opposite Derrick Brown. Carolina got their nose tackle during the legal tampering period in the form of Shy Tuttle, which will likely see Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu become the 3-4 outside linebacking tandem.
This looks like a formidable front five. With Shaq Thompson returning on a restructured extension and Jeremy Chinn getting more freedom following the signing of Vonn Bell, this defense could do some real damage next season - something that will no doubt see head coaching opportunities become plentiful for Evero along the way.
Grade: B
Fans might not know a great deal about Williams. But if Evero trusts him , you should too.