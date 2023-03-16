Grading the latest six major Carolina Panthers moves in 2023 free agency
Carolina Panthers signed Miles Sanders
Perhaps the most surprising signing of free agency so far for the Carolina Panthers came in the form of Miles Sanders. Despite trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, that didn't stop the front office from giving another veteran dual-threat running back decent money to leave the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to multiple reports, Sanders' deal comes with $13 million fully guaranteed. It also means D'Onta Foreman's time with the Panthers could be at an end, although nothing has been ruled out in that regard.
Sanders' credentials are obvious and renowned around the league. While he's missed the odd game here and there due to injury, the player looked phenomenal last season as the Eagles clinched the NFC championship before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The former Penn State standout notched 1,347 all-purpose yards and 11 combined touchdowns in 2022. Sanders is still only 25 years old, so the Panthers will be getting the player for his prime years if he stays clear of injury.
Grade: A-
Sanders comes from a winning organization and looks tailor-made for the scheme Frank Reich is going to run on offense. All the Panthers need is the right quarterback and it's all systems go.