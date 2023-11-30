Hayden Hurst Talks Frank Reich's Firing, Bryce Young's Development, and his "My Cause My Cleats"
Earlier this week, I had the chance to sit down with Panthers' tight end, Hayden Hurst, about a variety of topics.
Hurst is partnered with USAA for My Cause My Cleats to honor Face the Fight and the Hayden Hurst Foundation to help raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention.
We spoke about his partnership with USAA as well as his personal journey with mental health and how he serves as a spokesperson to help break the stigma, especially when it comes to professional athletes.
Check out his Instagram post below to find out more information about the partnership.
I also had to ask him about Frank Reich's recent firing and how the locker room is reacting.
"I don't think any of us in that building dreamed up being 1-10 after 11 weeks in the NFL. It's been a tough year in that building. Frank is a great guy, he's got a great message, very spiritual guy, and it's unfortunate that it hasn't led to wins and losses," Hurst said.
"In this league, it's a meritocracy and it's a 'what have you done for me lately'. We wish Frank the best, he was an awesome guy, it just didn't translate to wins and losses. Maybe getting a new voice in their will help us down the stretch and pile some wins heading into the offseason and try to find some positives."
I also asked him about his thoughts on Bryce Young's rookie season as their quarterback and what he has seen from him on a week to week basis.
"One thing I'll say about Bryce is no matter what the score is, no matter what the score is, no matter how many times he's been sacked or picked, or whatever it may have been, he shows up ready to work on Monday. He's trying to get it figured out, he's trying to fix it, he's not feeling sorry for himself," he said.
We wrapped up the interview by talking about his touchdown against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons, in Week 1, as well as a look at his custom cleats for "My Cause My Cleats" that he'll be wearing for the next two weeks.
Be sure to watch the full interview above.